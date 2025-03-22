Ten French police injured in dramatic Paris car chase

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Thirteen people including 10 police officers received minor injuries and several cars were damaged in Paris on Saturday after a driver refused a police order to stop, sparking an early morning chase through the south of the French capital.

The frantic car pursuit, spanning several kilometres (miles), ended with the driver losing control of his car and smashing into a traffic light and three pursuing police vehicles hitting his vehicle, prosecutors said.

The driver and two passengers were detained and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

According to CCTV footage seen by AFP, a car can be seen smashing into a traffic light before being hit by a police vehicle. Then a second police vehicle collides with the first one. A little later, a third police vehicle hits the first two.

During a police check at around 5:45 am (0445 GMT) in the 14th arrondissement in southern Paris, the driver refused to comply with orders to stop, the police prefecture said.

Three police vehicles gave chase.

Prosecutors said the driver had run a red light.

"Three police vehicles then set off in pursuit of the vehicle for several kilometres," the public prosecutor's office said.

Prosecutors said they suspected the driver of being intoxicated at the time of the chase.

At the corner of Avenue du Maine and Boulevard du Montparnasse in the 15th arrondissement, the driver lost control of his car and crashed into a traffic light, prosecutors said.

"The three pursuing police vehicles then crashed into his vehicle," added the prosecutor's office.

Ten police officers received minor injuries and were briefly hospitalised.

Speaking to reporters, Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said all of them had been discharged from hospital by early afternoon, and he praised their "courage and composure".

The three detained people are aged between 19 and 30, and two of them have police records, Nunez said, without providing other details.

The Unsa-Police union posted a picture of the pile-up, with one police vehicle sitting on top of a badly damaged black car.

"A chilling image that testifies to the violence of the accident that occurred in Paris," the union said on X, accusing the "reckless driver" of endangering the lives of police and others.

Referring to the pile-up, Nunez said that the visibility during the car pursuit was "quite poor".

Last year, 2,300 refusals to comply with police orders were recorded in the greater Paris region, said Nunez. Forty percent of such refusals take place at night, he added.