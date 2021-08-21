UrduPoint.com

Ten Hospitalized As Bus Carrying Czech Tourists Overturns In Germany - Report

Sat 21st August 2021 | 04:44 PM

Ten people have been hospitalized after a bus carrying Czech tourists overturned in the southeast of Germany, Czech TV reported on Saturday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) Ten people have been hospitalized after a bus carrying Czech tourists overturned in the southeast of Germany, Czech tv reported on Saturday.

The accident happened in the Bavarian town of Kelheim when the bus swerved off the highway and fell on its side.

Eight passengers have minor injuries, and two were moderately injured.

In total, the bus carried 34 passengers, according to Czech travel agency Cedok.

Bavarian police are investigating the cause of the accident.

