Ten Hurt In Fire At Rio De Janeiro Carnival Costume Factory
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 11:53 PM
At least 10 people were injured Wednesday in a fire at a clothing factory in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro that was making costumes for the city's famed carnival, a local health official said
Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) At least 10 people were injured Wednesday in a fire at a clothing factory in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro that was making costumes for the city's famed carnival, a local health official said.
"Eight patients, unfortunately, are in serious condition, all intubated and on artificial respiration," state health secretary Claudia Mello told journalists. She said the other two were in a stable condition.
Local media recounted desperate factory workers screaming for help at the windows of the factory in the north of Rio, as black smoke bellowed from the building after the fire broke out early in the morning.
Fire department chief Colonel Luciano Pacheco Sarmento said that those affected were working in a "precarious manner" and without "safety conditions."
He said the fire was under control and 21 people had been rescued.
The building contained "a lot of highly combustible material," added Sarmento. "We have information that there have been fires here before," he said.
Rio's carnival, famous for parades with lavish costumes and towering floats to the tune of samba music, begins on February 28 and will run until March 8.
