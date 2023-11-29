Open Menu

Ten Israeli Hostages Freed By Hamas On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Ten Israeli hostages freed by Hamas on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Ten Israeli women including a 17-year-old were released Tuesday by Hamas, Israeli officials said, on the fifth day of a truce in fighting with the group.

The release of the Israeli group as well as two Thai nationals brings the total number of freed hostages to 86 from around 240 people taken to the Gaza Strip after Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attacks on Israel.

Tuesday's release in Gaza was followed by the freeing of 30 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, under the terms of an extended truce between Israel and Hamas.

Adding to the 60 Israeli hostages who have been released since fighting paused on Friday, 19 Thais, a Filipino and a Russian-Israeli have also been freed though not part of the agreement.

Five hostages were also released in October before the truce, one of them rescued in an Israeli military operation.

According to information from relatives, Israeli media and the Hostage Families Forum, the 10 Israeli hostages released on Tuesday are:

Related Topics

Israel Gaza October Women Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

30 minutes ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

10 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

10 hours ago
 TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

10 hours ago
 Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

10 hours ago
Romania Embassy celebrates 105th National Day

Romania Embassy celebrates 105th National Day

10 hours ago
 Plights of Gaza women, children highlighted

Plights of Gaza women, children highlighted

10 hours ago
 MCCI, PITB agree to set up software technology par ..

MCCI, PITB agree to set up software technology park in Multan

10 hours ago
 All accused involved in Kolai-Palas girl killing a ..

All accused involved in Kolai-Palas girl killing arrested

10 hours ago
 PAF College Sargodha wins bilingual declamation co ..

PAF College Sargodha wins bilingual declamation contest at Sadiq Public School

10 hours ago
 Economy recovers, posts growth of 2.13% in Q1: NAC ..

Economy recovers, posts growth of 2.13% in Q1: NAC estimates

10 hours ago

More Stories From World