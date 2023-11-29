Ten Israeli hostages freed by Hamas on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Ten Israeli women including a 17-year-old were released Tuesday by Hamas, Israeli officials said, on the fifth day of a truce in fighting with the group.

The release of the Israeli group as well as two Thai nationals brings the total number of freed hostages to 86 from around 240 people taken to the Gaza Strip after Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attacks on Israel.

Tuesday's release in Gaza was followed by the freeing of 30 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, under the terms of an extended truce between Israel and Hamas.

Adding to the 60 Israeli hostages who have been released since fighting paused on Friday, 19 Thais, a Filipino and a Russian-Israeli have also been freed though not part of the agreement.

Five hostages were also released in October before the truce, one of them rescued in an Israeli military operation.

According to information from relatives, Israeli media and the Hostage Families Forum, the 10 Israeli hostages released on Tuesday are: