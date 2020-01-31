UrduPoint.com
Ten Japanese Nationals On 3rd Charter Flight From Wuhan Hospitalized - Tokyo

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:36 PM

Ten Japanese Nationals on 3rd Charter Flight From Wuhan Hospitalized - Tokyo

At least 10 people from the third charter plane evacuating Japanese nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, have complained about feeling seek and been hospitalized, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) At least 10 people from the third charter plane evacuating Japanese nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, have complained about feeling seek and been hospitalized, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Japan evacuated 416 nationals from China's Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, on two charter flights. Three of those evacuated tested positive for the new coronavirus. Thirteen others who reported feeling unwell were hospitalized. The third flight, carrying over 140 Japanese, arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport earlier on Friday.

"Ten people out of 149 persons who have been repatriated with the third charter flight felt sick at the airport," Suga said.

The official added that tests for 26 passengers who were brought on the second flight on Thursday were still being analyzed.

"At the moment, there are still about 140 people in that area who wish to return home. We will continue to work closely with the Chinese government and use all possible means to repatriate all of those who wish to return home as soon as possible," the official said.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Foreign Ministry increased the alert to the second level of its four-tiered classification system for the whole of China and urged its citizens to avoid any non-urgent travel to China.

The new deadly strain of coronavirus was first detected in December in Wuhan and has since spread to 19 countries, including Japan. The epidemic has already left 213 people dead and 9,692 infected in China.

