Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:00 PM

Ten Journalists Covering Protests Remain Detained Across Belarus - Journalists Association

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Ten journalists who were detained by Belarusian law enforcement agents after the protests have not been released yet, the deputy head of the Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ) said on Friday.

"Ten colleagues are still in detention across [Belarus'] regions.

The list can be found on the BAJ website, which is for some reason blocked in the country," Boris Goretsky said at a meeting of the Information Ministry, the Interior Ministry and media representatives, which is currently held in Minsk.

The Belarusian Information Ministry asked Goretsky to submit the list in order to investigate the situation.

More Stories From World

