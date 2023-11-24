As the first group of Hamas hostages are released, AFP retraces 10 key moments in the nearly seven-week war between Israel and Hamas

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) As the first group of Hamas hostages are released, AFP retraces 10 key moments in the nearly seven-week war between Israel and Hamas.

The war began after the Palestinian militant group broke through Gaza's border with Israel, killing 1,200 people in a surprise attack on October 7.

Israel's ensuing bombing campaign in Gaza has killed nearly 15,000 people, according to the Hamas government.

- Hamas attack -

At dawn on October 7, during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, rockets rain down on southern Israel as hundreds of Hamas fighters infiltrate the country by land, sea and air from Gaza.

Around 1,200 people, mainly civilians, are killed in communities near the Gaza border and at a desert music festival.

The militants also take about 240 people hostage.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks of "savagery not seen since the Shoah" -- Hebrew for the Holocaust.

He vows to "crush" Hamas, designated a "terrorist organisation" by the United States, Britain, Israel and the European Union.

- Israel retaliates -

Israel rapidly retaliates, pounding Gaza with air strikes as it battles Hamas fighters still inside Israel.

On October 9, Israel announces a "complete siege" of Gaza, cutting off power and food deliveries, then water supplies to its 2.4 million residents.

Four days later it calls on northern Gaza's citizens to move south within 24 hours, declaring the north a war zone. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians flee as Israel begins a relentless campaign of bombardments that wipes out entire families and city blocks.

- Gaza hospital hit -

On October 17, a deadly strike leaves scores dead at Gaza's Al-Ahli hospital compound, AFP images show.

Hamas accuses Israel and says at least 471 people were killed.

Israel denies responsibility, blaming a misfired rocket launched by Islamic Jihad militants -- a claim backed by the US.

Western intelligence sources meanwhile suggest the death toll is significantly lower.

- Five hostages freed -

On October 20, Hamas releases two hostages -- an American woman Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie.

Three days later it frees two elderly Israeli women: Yocheved Lifschitz, 85, and Nurit Kuper, 79.

On October 30, Israel announces it has liberated a female soldier, Ori Megidish.

- Tanks enter Gaza -

On October 26, Israeli tanks carry out a raid in Gaza to prepare the way for the start of a ground offensive the next day.

On October 28, Netanyahu announces the second stage of the war and tells Israelis to brace for a "long and hard" offensive.

- First evacuations to Egypt -

On November 1, following a Qatari-mediated deal with Israel and Hamas, Egypt opens the Rafah crossing, the only Gaza border crossing not controlled by Israel.

Dozens of wounded Palestinians and hundreds of foreigners and dual nationals leave the territory.

- Gaza City surrounded -

After almost a week of ground fighting in northern Gaza, Israel's army announces on November 2 it has surrounded Gaza City.

On November 3, Israel begins sending back thousands of Palestinian workers stuck in Israel since hostilities started.

- Death toll tops 10,000 -

On November 6, Gaza's health ministry announces that the death toll in Israel's bombardments has surpassed 10,000, the majority civilians including thousands of children.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, saying Gaza has become a "cemetery for children".

- Al-Shifa hospital raid -

On November 15, Israeli troops launch a night-time raid on Al-Shifa hospital, Gaza's biggest medical facility where bodies had been piling up after food, fuel and anaesthetics ran out.

The raid causes an international outcry. Hundreds of people flee the facility.

Israel claims that Hamas is running a command centre below the hospital. Hamas denies that.

The Israeli army shows off what it says are weapons -- mostly assault rifles -- found at the compound and later releases images of what it says is a vast underground network of tunnels under the hospital it claims was used by Hamas.

- Truce and hostage swap -

On November 22, Israel confirms that it has struck a deal with Hamas, mediated by Qatar, on a four-day truce, during which Hamas will release 50 hostages in four batches.

Israel says it will release 150 Palestinian women and children being held in Israeli prisons in return.

On November 24, the truce goes into effect.