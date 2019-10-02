Ten Killed, 14 Injured After Bus Plunges 300-Feet Off Cliff in Peru

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) A bus fell from a height in the mountainous Quispicanchi region in Peru, killing 10 people and injuring 14, the land transport authority Sutran said Tuesday.

"According to the Peruvian National Police, 10 people died and 14 others were injured and transported to regional hospitals," the statement read.

The bus fell more than 300 feet while traveling on the Interoceanic Highway. The transport authority said an investigative team had been sent to the scene to establish the circumstances of the accident.