Ten Killed, 25 Injured In Car Bomb Blast In Syria's Northern City Of Tal Abyad - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 03:53 PM

Ten Killed, 25 Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Northern City of Tal Abyad - Source

Ten people were killed and 25 were injured as a result of a car bomb detonating in northern Syria, a source from the Middle Eastern country's opposition Free Syrian Army told Sputnik.

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Ten people were killed and 25 were injured as a result of a car bomb detonating in northern Syria, a source from the middle Eastern country's opposition Free Syrian Army told Sputnik.

"Ten people were killed and 25 were injured as a result of a car bomb exploding in the north Syrian city of Tal Abyad," the source said.

An armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government has been ongoing in Syria since 2011. As part of international efforts to settle the conflict and restore order, the Syrian Constitutional Committee, equally represented by the Syrian government, the opposition and the civil society, was formed this year and had its inaugural meeting in Geneva in late October. The second round of talks is set to start on November 25.

