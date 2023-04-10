Close
Ten Killed, 25 Injured In Peru As Bus Plunges Off Bridge - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Ten Killed, 25 Injured in Peru as Bus Plunges Off Bridge - Reports

A passenger bus has fallen off a bridge into the river Rimac in Peru, killing 10 people and injuring 25 others, Peruvian media reported on Monday, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) A passenger bus has fallen off a bridge into the river Rimac in Peru, killing 10 people and injuring 25 others, Peruvian media reported on Monday, citing local authorities.

The bus, which was heading from the city of Huanuco to the Peruvian capital, Lima, crashed over a barrier and plunged onto a rocky cliff overlooking the river in Huarochiri Province in the central coastal region of Peru at 2:30 a.

m. (07:30 GMT), La Republica news website reported.

Of the 25 injured, 12 were admitted to a local hospital, the news website said, citing the local police.

The transport company has reportedly said that the accident occurred because the bus had collided with a truck, but no traces of a collision have been found so far. The bus driver was brought to the local police station to testify.

