Ten Killed, 5 Injured In Road Accident In Egypt - Report

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:28 PM

Ten Killed, 5 Injured in Road Accident in Egypt - Report

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) A total of ten people were killed, while five more were wounded in a major road accident on a highway leading to Cairo International Airport, media reported on Monday, citing the local traffic police.

According to Akhbar El-Yom newspaper, the accident occurred after a truck collided with a van. All wounded people have been transferred to a hospital.

Speeding of both vehicles may be a possible cause of the accident, according to the newspaper.

According to the data by the World Health Organization, about 12,000 people are killed in car accidents in Egypt yearly.

