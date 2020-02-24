Ten Killed, 5 Injured In Road Accident In Egypt - Report
Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:28 PM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) A total of ten people were killed, while five more were wounded in a major road accident on a highway leading to Cairo International Airport, media reported on Monday, citing the local traffic police.
According to Akhbar El-Yom newspaper, the accident occurred after a truck collided with a van. All wounded people have been transferred to a hospital.
Speeding of both vehicles may be a possible cause of the accident, according to the newspaper.
According to the data by the World Health Organization, about 12,000 people are killed in car accidents in Egypt yearly.