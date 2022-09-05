Ten Killed, 8 Hospitalized as Result of Blast Near Russian Embassy in Kabul - Source

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2022 | 02:00 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) At least 10 people were killed and eight more were hospitalized as a result of an explosion near the Russian Embassy in Kabul, sources in a hospital told Sputnik on Monday.

The explosion rocked the area earlier in the day, with a suicide bomber being reportedly behind the attack.

A source in the Russian embassy confirmed to Sputnik the fact of an explosion near the diplomatic mission building.

According to sources in the Estiqlal hospital near the embassy, 10 dead and several injured were taken to the medical facility.

"Eight injured were hospitalized, others were discharged," the sources added.

