Ten killed by floods in Madagascar capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least 10 people have died in flash floods triggered by torrential rain that battered Madagascar's capital Antananarivo overnight, an interior ministry official said Tuesday

Antananarivo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 10 people have died in flash floods triggered by torrential rain that battered Madagascar's capital Antananarivo overnight, an interior ministry official said Tuesday.

"The floods caused landslides and houses collapsed," Sonia Ray, spokeswoman for the ministry's disaster management office, told AFP.