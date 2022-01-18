UrduPoint.com

Ten Killed By Floods In Madagascar Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 05:37 PM

Ten killed by floods in Madagascar capital

At least 10 people have died in flash floods triggered by torrential rain that battered Madagascar's capital Antananarivo overnight, an interior ministry official said Tuesday

Antananarivo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 10 people have died in flash floods triggered by torrential rain that battered Madagascar's capital Antananarivo overnight, an interior ministry official said Tuesday.

"The floods caused landslides and houses collapsed," Sonia Ray, spokeswoman for the ministry's disaster management office, told AFP.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Died Antananarivo Madagascar

Recent Stories

UN will try to keep Tonga Covid-free in relief eff ..

UN will try to keep Tonga Covid-free in relief effort

30 seconds ago
 FAFEN for action against culprits for ransacking S ..

FAFEN for action against culprits for ransacking SDF Gujranwala office

33 seconds ago
 Berlin Considers Concentration of Russian Military ..

Berlin Considers Concentration of Russian Military Near Ukraine Threat - Baerboc ..

35 seconds ago
 Global police take down criminal private network

Global police take down criminal private network

36 seconds ago
 KP Assembly proceeding lasts for 35 minutes; passe ..

KP Assembly proceeding lasts for 35 minutes; passes a bill

6 minutes ago
 Speakers for making joint efforts to effectively c ..

Speakers for making joint efforts to effectively control Omicron variant cases

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.