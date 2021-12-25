UrduPoint.com

Ten Killed In Iran Road Crash: State Media

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 05:25 PM

Ten killed in Iran road crash: state media

Ten people were killed and more than a dozen injured in Iran on Saturday when a truck collided with a minibus transporting workers in southwestern Khuzestan province, state media said

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Ten people were killed and more than a dozen injured in Iran on Saturday when a truck collided with a minibus transporting workers in southwestern Khuzestan province, state media said.

The accident occurred at around 7:15 am (0345 GMT) on the road between the cities of Ahvaz and Khorramshahr, Khuzestan's traffic police chief Reza Dolatchahi said.

"The number of people killed in the crash on the old Ahvaz-Khorramshahr road has reached 10," Dolatchahi said, according to the official IRNA news agency.

The collision caused a pile-up involving three other vehicles, Dolatchahi added.

At least 13 other people were injured, IRNA said, citing a Khuzestan emergency services spokesperson.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Iran Vehicles Road Traffic Ahvaz Media

Recent Stories

41,346 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

41,346 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

11 minutes ago
 Putin Discusses Russian Gas Exports With Serbia's ..

Putin Discusses Russian Gas Exports With Serbia's President - Kremlin

31 seconds ago
 Armed Forces pay tribute to Father of the Nation o ..

Armed Forces pay tribute to Father of the Nation on his 145th Birth Anniversary

33 seconds ago
 Thousands of Sudanese march in anti-coup protests: ..

Thousands of Sudanese march in anti-coup protests: witnesses

36 seconds ago
 Swati pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

Swati pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

38 seconds ago
 Air Chief pays tributes to Quaid-e-Azam, felicitat ..

Air Chief pays tributes to Quaid-e-Azam, felicitates Christian community on Chri ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.