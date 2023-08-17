Open Menu

Ten Killed In Light Plane Crash Near Malaysian Capital

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Ten killed in light plane crash near Malaysian capital

A light plane crashed into a four-lane road near Malaysia's capital on Thursday, killing eight people on board and two motorists on the ground, the local police chief said

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :A light plane crashed into a four-lane road near Malaysia's capital on Thursday, killing eight people on board and two motorists on the ground, the local police chief said.

The plane exploded into a fireball on impact, with thick black smoke seen rising from the site, video clips from the scene showed.

"For now, I can say at least 10 people were killed in the plane crash. Two passing motorists -- one in a car and one on a motorcycle -- also perished together with the eight on board the plane," Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim told AFP.

Johari Harun, a state assemblyman in central Pahang state in charge of housing and the environment, was among the plane passengers killed, police said.

Malaysia's civil aviation authority said in a statement that six passengers and two flight crew were on board the Beechcraft Model 390 aircraft when it crashed.

The plane took off from the northern resort island of Langkawi and was approaching Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, in Selangor state west of the capital Kuala Lumpur, civil aviation authority chief Norazman Mahmud.

"No mayday call was made," he said.

An investigation into the crash will be made by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau, he said.

Related Topics

Accident Police Road Car Kuala Lumpur Malaysia SITE From Airport Housing

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Indonesia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Indonesia on Independence Day

1 minute ago
 Parliamentary committee to decide interim CM of Ba ..

Parliamentary committee to decide interim CM of Balochistan

1 minute ago
 MC Orangi Town inspects park

MC Orangi Town inspects park

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's Abdullah, Ibrahim, Nauman, Ahmad victor ..

Pakistan's Abdullah, Ibrahim, Nauman, Ahmad victorious in Asian Jr Individual Sq ..

1 minute ago
 UNECO organizes two-day workshop on safeguarding i ..

UNECO organizes two-day workshop on safeguarding intangible cultural heritage

1 minute ago
 Book "Landmarks of Pakistan" by German artist laun ..

Book "Landmarks of Pakistan" by German artist launched

1 minute ago
SSSD signs agreement with Etihad Water and Electri ..

SSSD signs agreement with Etihad Water and Electricity

16 minutes ago
 Influential Pir Asad handed over to police on Phys ..

Influential Pir Asad handed over to police on Physical remand

15 minutes ago
 Rapid growth in Pakistan's population raises conce ..

Rapid growth in Pakistan's population raises concerns: Wali Muhammad

7 minutes ago
 ANP KP announced provincial Election Cell

ANP KP announced provincial Election Cell

7 minutes ago
 Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir takes oath as Caretake ..

Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir takes oath as Caretaker CM Sindh

7 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador calls on Air Chief

U.S. Ambassador calls on Air Chief

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World