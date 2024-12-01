Ten Killed In Mass Shooting In Rural Ecuador
Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 10:30 PM
Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Ten people were killed early Sunday in a mass shooting in a rural area of Ecuador that is under a state of emergency, police said.
One of the fatalities in the southwest province of El Oro was a totally dismembered body found in a bag, the police commander in the area, Pablo Fajardo, told reporters.
The incident was the latest in a spate of recent bloodshed, much of it linked to drug gang warfare, in a country once seen as a beacon of stability in South America.
Ecuador has become one of the world's most violent nations and a major drug trafficking hub in recent years.
In the latest attack, people who had rented a rural estate were attacked as they slept before dawn Sunday, said Fajardo.
Some of the bodies were found in the residence and others by a nearby road.
"They were trying to escape this massacre," he said.
No arrests have been made.
Some of the people killed were foreigners, but their nationalities was not immediately known, said Fajardo.
El Oro is one of six provinces in Ecuador that are under a state of emergency as police try to cope with soaring gang violence.
Under these exceptional measures undertaken by President Daniel Noboa, rights such as freedom of assembly are suspended and police have more leeway to search homes without a warrant.
Ecuador registered a record 47 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2023, up from six murders per 100,000 inhabitants in 2018.
Noboa's government says its crackdown on gangs allegedly linked to international criminal groups such as Mexico's Sinaloa cartel has reduced the number of murders this year.
vd/dw/aha
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From World
-
China, Central Asian countries agree to deepen cooperation2 minutes ago
-
Man Utd thrash Everton to give Amorim perfect home Premier League start2 minutes ago
-
Serbia denies link to Kosovo canal blast amid heightened tensions2 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update3 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table12 minutes ago
-
Trump names Lebanese-American businessman Massad Boulos as Middle East advisor12 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership table13 minutes ago
-
Plastic pollution talks fail to reach landmark deal13 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results22 minutes ago
-
McTominay keeps Napoli top in Serie A with Torino winner23 minutes ago
-
Senegal marks 80th anniversary of troop killings after France acknowleges colonial 'massacre'23 minutes ago
-
Man Utd boss Amorim earns first Premier League win, Chelsea climb to third place52 minutes ago