UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Killed In Minibus-lorry Collision In Romania

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 01:23 PM

Ten killed in minibus-lorry collision in Romania

Ten people were killed and seven injured on Saturday when a lorry collided with a minibus in eastern Romania, the country with the highest level of road deaths in the EU, police said.

Bucharest, Oct 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Ten people were killed and seven injured on Saturday when a lorry collided with a minibus in eastern Romania, the country with the highest level of road deaths in the EU, police said.

Nine of the 16 people on the minibus and the driver of the truck died in the accident, one of the most serious in the country where the poor state of the roads is a concern for motorists.

Of the seven injured, four are in serious condition, secretary of state for the interior Raed Arafat said.

Some 40 firefighters were at the scene of the accident, which forced the closure of the road linking the towns of Slobozia and Urziceni, according to the department for emergency services.

Romania holds the record in the European Union for the highest level of deaths from road accidents, with 96 fatalities per one million inhabitants in 2018 compared to an average of 49 among all 28 EU nations.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Poor European Union Driver Road Died Slobozia Romania 2018 All From Million

Recent Stories

Armed Forces: Noise expected as rehearsals for Uni ..

26 minutes ago

Three People Dead, Five Injured in Shooting in Arm ..

2 minutes ago

Pak-Iran traveling gate at Taftan will remain clos ..

2 minutes ago

9 killed, 11 injured , passenger coach plunges int ..

2 minutes ago

WASA decides to scale up water charges

2 minutes ago

18 years son killed mother for stopping marriage o ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.