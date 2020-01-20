UrduPoint.com
Ten Killed In Seating Collapse At Ethiopian Festival: Doctors

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 08:21 PM

Ten killed in seating collapse at Ethiopian festival: doctors

At least 10 people were killed and more than 100 injured on Monday when a wooden spectator stand collapsed during the Orthodox Christian celebration of epiphany in the Ethiopian city of Gondar, doctors told AFP

Gondar, Ethiopia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 10 people were killed and more than 100 injured on Monday when a wooden spectator stand collapsed during the Orthodox Christian celebration of epiphany in the Ethiopian city of Gondar, doctors told AFP.

"I can tell you up to now we have 10 dead. The number of injured is 100 or even 150," said one senior doctor at the University of Gondar Hospital. A second doctor confirmed the toll.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

