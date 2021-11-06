Ten Killed, Seven Injured in Fire in Indian Hospital Treating COVID Patients - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) At least 10 patients with COVID-19 died and seven were injured in a fire that broke out on Saturday in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a civil hospital in Ahmednagar, in India's western state of Maharashtra, media reported.

Out of those injured, two are in critical condition, the Times of India said.

The identities of those who passed away and were injured are being discovered.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

An investigation into what started the fire was ordered by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Health department sources said the fire could have started after a circuit shortcut.