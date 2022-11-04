MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Eight police officers and two soldiers have been injured during an operation at the Litoral prison in Ecuador, where riots broke out on Wednesday, Gen. Victor Zarate Perez, commander of the Police Zone 8 said on Thursday.

"The national police deployed 1,300 officers, including tactical units, to regain control in prison blocs... Despite warnings about the possible progressive use of force (use of lethal weapons), we were met with gunfire and explosive devices. Unfortunately, eight of our colleagues from special units were wounded, as well as two soldiers," the general said in a statement on the police's website.

The general added that the police managed to regain control of the prison almost a day after the beginning of the riot.

Local media reported on Thursday that two prisoners died and eight others were wounded during the riot in the prison.

At least 24 attacks on police precincts, police cars, and gas stations with the use of arms and explosive devices have occurred in the Ecuadorian cities of Guayaquil, Esmeraldas, and Santo Domingo since Tuesday. Five police officers were killed, and eight others were wounded during the attacks.

Riots in prisons and attacks on police officers on the streets are the response to the transfer of prisoners from violent and overcrowded penitentiary institutions, the police said on Tuesday.

Ecuadorian Interior Minister Juan Zapata said that the terrorist acts were carried out during the implementation of the prison reorganization plan. About 200 people from the country's most brutal Guayaquil prison have already been transferred to other local penitentiaries. Transfers continued throughout Tuesday. According to the minister, the blasts were a reaction to the authorities' move against organized crime.

On Wednesday, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso canceled his visit to the United States to coordinate the government and security forces and declared a state of emergency for 45 days in the provinces of Guayas and Esmeraldas. The president said that the authorities will continue with the plan to relocate prison gang leaders despite violence in the country.

In the meantime, local media reported that a series of attacks with the use of explosive devices continued in Ecuador on Thursday.

The Zaracay Television broadcaster reported that a car bomb exploded at a gas station in the country's province of Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas.

The Informa EC news portal reported that four explosions took place near gas stations and police precincts in the city of Guayaquil. One explosion occurred in the city of Duran.