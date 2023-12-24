Open Menu

Ten-man Atletico Edge Sevilla To Climb To Third In La Liga

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Ten-man Atletico edge Sevilla to climb to third in La Liga

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Atletico Madrid climbed to third place in La Liga on Saturday as they beat Sevilla 1-0 despite playing the last 20 minutes with 10 men.

In a match postponed in September because of storms, Marcos Llorente scored the only goal one minute after coming on as a substitute at halftime.

Llorente pounced when Sevilla centre-back Sergio Ramos failed to clear a cross and fired past goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic from an angle.

Not all coach Diego Simeone's substitutions worked out as well.

Caglar Soyuncu, who had replaced Koke four minutes earlier, earned a straight red card after 70 minutes when he ploughed into Lucas Ocampos from behind.

Simeone reacted by replacing Antoine Griezmann with defender Reinildo Mandava.

That left the Frenchman, clearly irritated to be taken off, still tied with Luis Aragones as Atletico's all-time leading scorer on 173 goals.

Griezmann had arrived at the stadium wearing a T-shirt bearing the image of the late Aragones.

Atletico climbed to third in the table, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid and second-placed Girona but ahead of champions Barcelona on goal difference.

Sevilla finish the year in 15th, just three points ahead of Celta Vigo in the first relegation place

Related Topics

Barcelona September All From Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Coach Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

35 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

35 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

35 minutes ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

38 minutes ago
 UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

1 hour ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

1 hour ago
KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

1 hour ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

1 hour ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

1 hour ago
 GB govt decides to raise price of wheat from Rs 21 ..

GB govt decides to raise price of wheat from Rs 21 to 36 per kg

1 hour ago
 Govt to look into complaints about hurdles in elec ..

Govt to look into complaints about hurdles in electoral process: Caretaker Prime ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World