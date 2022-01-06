UrduPoint.com

Ten Medical Workers Injured During Protests In Almaty - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Ten Medical Workers Injured During Protests in Almaty - Reports

At least ten medical workers were injured in protests in Kazakhstan's Almaty, the local newspaper Vlast reported on Thursday, citing the country's health ministry

At least ten medical workers were injured in protests in Kazakhstan's Almaty, the local newspaper Vlast reported on Thursday, citing the country's health ministry.

Kazakh Vice Minister of Health Azhar Giniyat said earlier in the day that militant groups have been assaulting medical workers across the country and that over ten of them were injured in the riots.

He urged protesters to let health workers do their duty unobstructed.

According to Vlast, at least ten medical workers were injured during protests in Almaty alone.

