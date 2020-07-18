Ten More Bodies Pulled From Lake After Migrant Boat Sank in Turkey

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Ten more bodies were retrieved from a lake in eastern Turkey, bringing to 50 the death toll from a migrant boat capsize three weeks ago, the Van provincial administration said Saturday.

Rescuers have been scouring Lake Van after a boat believed to be carrying up to 60 migrants was reported missing on the lake near the Iranian border on June 27.

Five people have been detained on suspicion of attempting to illegally smuggle migrants into Turkey, a transit country for people traveling from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan in the hope of reaching Europe.