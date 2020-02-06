UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten More On Cruise Ship Off Japan Have New Coronavirus: Local Media

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:51 AM

Ten more on cruise ship off Japan have new coronavirus: local media

Ten more people on a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, local media said Thursday, raising the number of infections detected on the boat to 20

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Ten more people on a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, local media said Thursday, raising the number of infections detected on the boat to 20.

Japanese authorities have tested 273 people among the approximately 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship after a man who got off the boat last month in Hong Kong tested positive for the new strain.

Related Topics

Hong Kong Man Japan Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Z ..

8 minutes ago

People of Determination Database launched in Abu D ..

8 minutes ago

Austrian OMW Invested $124Mln in Nord Stream 2 Pro ..

2 minutes ago

US indices end at records as coronavirus fears ebb ..

2 minutes ago

Football: Italian Serie A leading scorers

3 minutes ago

China virus death tolls rises to 560: govt

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.