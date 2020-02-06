Ten more on cruise ship off Japan have new coronavirus: local media

Ten more people on a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, local media said Thursday, raising the number of infections detected on the boat to 20

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Ten more people on a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, local media said Thursday, raising the number of infections detected on the boat to 20.

Japanese authorities have tested 273 people among the approximately 3,700 passengers and crew on the ship after a man who got off the boat last month in Hong Kong tested positive for the new strain.