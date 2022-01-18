UrduPoint.com

Ten Nations Jointly Take Down VPN Service Used By Criminals For Cyberattacks - Europol

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Ten Nations Jointly Take Down VPN Service Used by Criminals for Cyberattacks - Europol

The law enforcement authorities of ten countries have jointly eliminated a VPN service called VPNLab.net that has been used by criminals to carry out cyber attacks, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) announced in a release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The law enforcement authorities of ten countries have jointly eliminated a VPN service called VPNLab.net that has been used by criminals to carry out cyber attacks, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) announced in a release on Monday.

"This week, law enforcement authorities took action against the criminal misuse of VPN services as they targeted the users and infrastructure of VPNLab.net," the release said. "The VPN provider's service, which aimed to offer shielded communications and internet access, were being used in support of serious criminal acts such as ransomware deployment and other cybercrime activities."

Europol noted that coordinated "disruptive actions," led by the Central Criminal Office of the Hannover Police Department in Germany, were undertaken on Sunday and have seized or disrupted 15 servers used by cybercriinals.

"VPNLab.net was established in 2008, offering services based on OpenVPN technology and 2048-bit encryption to provide online anonymity for as little as US $60 per year," the release said. "The service also provided double VPN, with servers located in many different countries."

Europol noted that this made VPNLab.net a popular choice for cybercriminals, who could use its services to carry on committing their crimes without fear of detection by the authorities. The agency also said the investigation identified more than 100 businesses as at risk of cyberattacks.

"Law enforcement is working directly with these potential victims to mitigate their exposure," Europol added.

The authorities of Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, the Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Latvia, Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom took part in the operation, according to the release.

Related Topics

Internet Police Technology Ukraine Canada France European Union Germany Hannover United Kingdom Czech Republic United States Latvia Netherlands Hungary Cyber Crime Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

EMA Not Ruling Out Allowing 4 COVID Vaccine Doses ..

EMA Not Ruling Out Allowing 4 COVID Vaccine Doses for People With Weak Immune Sy ..

2 minutes ago
 FPCCI for restoring sales tax exemption on solar e ..

FPCCI for restoring sales tax exemption on solar equipment

2 minutes ago
 French Finance Minister Lists 3 Major Threats to E ..

French Finance Minister Lists 3 Major Threats to Europe's Economic Growth

2 minutes ago
 Raducanu on fire to win on Australian Open debut

Raducanu on fire to win on Australian Open debut

2 minutes ago
 UAF striving to impart quality education: Vice Cha ..

UAF striving to impart quality education: Vice Chancellor

4 minutes ago
 Microsoft to Buy Activision Blizzard, Creating Wor ..

Microsoft to Buy Activision Blizzard, Creating World's No.3 Gaming Company - Sta ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.