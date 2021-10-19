Ten Nations, Taliban to Take Part in Moscow-Format Talks on Afghanistan - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Representatives of 10 countries and a high-ranking delegation of the Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) will take part in the Moscow-format meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, also confirming the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"On October 20, Moscow will host the third meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan. Representatives of 10 regional countries and a high-ranking delegation of the Taliban movement, representing Afghanistan, plan to participate in the event. Russian Federation Foreign Minister Lavrov will deliver an address to the participants of the meeting," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.