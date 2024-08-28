Ten Palestinians Killed In Israeli Operation In West Bank: Red Crescent
At least 10 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids and strikes in several towns in the north of the occupied West Bank, a spokesman for the Red Crescent said Wednesday
Two Palestinians were killed in the city of Jenin, four others in a nearby village, and four more in a refugee camp near the town of Tubas, said the Red Crescent's Ahmed Jibril.
He added that 15 others had been wounded.
The Israeli army said early Wednesday it was carrying out an "operation to thwart terrorism in Jenin and Tulkarm" in the northern West Bank.
The operation comes two days after Israel said it carried out an air strike on the West Bank that the Palestinian Authority reported killed five people.
Violence in the West Bank has surged alongside the war in Gaza, with more than 640 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops and settlers since Hamas's October 7 attack, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry figures.
At least 19 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks during the same period, according to Israeli officials.
