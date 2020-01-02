MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Ten out of 13 people have been found alive after a UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopter had crash-landed in Taiwan, with three more people remaining missing, media reported.

Earlier in the day, Chinese media reported that communication had been lost with the helicopter that carried Taiwanese Chief of General Staff Shen Yi-ming and other senior military officials. The aircraft reportedly made an emergency landing at about 9:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) in a mountainous area near Yilan City.

According to the Taiwan news media outlet, the Ministry of National Defense held a press conference, saying that 10 people had been found alive.

The list of the passengers reportedly included Political Warfare Bureau Deputy Director Yu Chin-wen, New Deputy Chief of Logistics of the General Staff Headquarters Maj. Gen. Huang Yu-min, Deputy Chief of the General Staff for Communications-Electronics and Information Maj. Gen. Tsao Chin-ping and a reporter for the Military News Agency along with Shen.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.