Ten People Charged With Murder of Black Man in US State of Virginia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The authorities of the US state of Virginia have charged seven sheriff's deputies and three medical workers with a second-degree murder of a 28-year-old Black inmate, Irvo Otieno, who died in hospital presumably due to asphyxiation, media reported.

On March 6, Otieno was transported from the Henrico County jail to a local psychiatric facility by the Henrico Country sheriff's office deputies when he reportedly became combative during the admission process, US broadcaster CBS news reported. The patient was restrained and died during the intake process, the report said.

A surveillance video, which has not been published and reportedly showed Otieno's torturing, serves as an evidence in the case that resulted in the detention of 10 people in connection with Otieno's death, the broadcaster reported.

"A key element of that evidence is the surveillance video from Central State Hospital that captures the intake process," Dinwiddie County Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill said in a statement cited by the broadcaster on Thursday.

A preliminary report by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner identified asphyxiation as possible cause of Otieno's death, the report added.

A Dinwiddie County grand jury is scheduled to meet next week to determine and finalize the charges.