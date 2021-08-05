Ten People Confirmed Dead After Van Transporting Migrants Crashes In Texas - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Ten people are dead after a van transporting migrants crashed in south Texas, local newspaper The Monitor reported citing the Brooks County Sheriff.
The report said on Wednesday that ten people died and about 25 others were injured when the van rolled over.
The driver of the vehicle died at the scene, the report added.