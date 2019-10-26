Ten People Dead, 4 Missing Due to Heavy Rain Floods in Japan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) At least ten people died and four went missing Friday due to heavy rains in Chiba and Fukushima prefectures, the NHK national broadcaster reported on Saturday.

Three people were killed as a result of landslides, two were carried away during overflowing rivers, three more were found in drowned cars, according to the media outlet.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered the country's disaster management that everything should be done in order to save people's lives.

"I just convened the 12th meeting of the Emergency Response Headquarters for Typhoon No. 19 of 2019, where I instructed all ministries and agencies to stay vigilant as they implement response measures. We will work to provide the public with accurate information, and through the combined efforts of the police, fire fighters, the Japan Coast Guard, and the Self-Defense Forces, we will be fully prepared to carry out emergency measures in response to disasters," Abe said, as quoted by his office's Facebook page.

More than 3,000 passengers were forced to spend the night at the Narita International Airport in Tokyo due to heavy rains that caused flight cancellations and delays, the NHK reported.

The airport management company distributed blankets and food to people. On Saturday morning, the weather improved and flights resumed.

On Friday, Chiba recorded the equivalent of a month's rain in just half a day. Thirteen rivers overflowed, about 50,000 residents were recommended to evacuate. Numerous landslides have been reported.