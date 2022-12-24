UrduPoint.com

Ten People Dead In Fuel Tanker Explosion In South Africa - Ambulance

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Ten People Dead in Fuel Tanker Explosion in South Africa - Ambulance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) At least 10 people died in an explosion of a fuel tanker in the South African city of Boksburg on Saturday, with several more people injured, according to local ambulance services.

"Reports from the scene are that a tanker carrying L.P gas caught fire following a collision which led to it exploding... Ten people suffered fatal injuries.

Several others were treated for injuries ranging from minor to moderate," Emer-G-Med, an ambulance service operating in Boksburg, said.

According to South African online newspaper TimesLIVE, citing emergency services, the tanker became stuck under a railway bridge, caught alight and exploded, completely destroying the bridge.

Several houses and a hospital in neighboring areas were also affected by the explosion, the newspaper added.

