BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) Ten protesters have been detained following the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest-turned-riot against police brutality in the Belgian city of Liege over the weekend, Belgium's RTBF public broadcaster reported on Sunday.

There reportedly were some 200-300 rioters at the Saturday protest, with 10 of them having been detained.

According to the media outlet, as many as 36 law enforcement officers sustained injuries during clashes with demonstrators and nine of then were subsequently hospitalized.

The peaceful BLM demonstration, which started in downtown Liege on Saturday over a recent brutal arrest of a young woman of African origin, escalated into riots, with police having used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the raging protesters.