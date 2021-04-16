Ten People Died, 400 Hospitalized With Juice Poisoning in Northern Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) At least 10 people have died and 400 others have been hospitalized with food poisoning in Nigeria's northern state of Kano after drinking a fruit juice, media reported, citing the state's government.

Last month, the state government reported that the poisonous fruit juice had led to the deaths of three people and the hospitalization of 183 others.

According to Nigeria's The Punch newspaper, citing State Commissioner for Health Aminu Tsanyawa, the local health authorities had recently announced an outbreak of a strange disease linked to the consumption of a substandard drink that affected kidneys and other vital organs, showing such symptoms as bloody urine, fever and lethargy, among others.

Of those 400 hospitalized, 50 people are receiving treatment for kidney-related ailments, the newspaper added.

The country's most populated state has been fighting the outbreak over the past couple of weeks. A probe established that the chemical added to the drink contained hydroxylamine used in chemical weapons of mass destruction.

On Thursday, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control arrested several people suspected of being behind the sales of the poisonous drink.