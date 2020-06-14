Ten People Injured as Bus, Suburban Train Collide Near Prague - Police

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) A bus and passenger train have collided in Benesov District 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) away from Prague, leaving ten people wounded, police spokeswoman Michaela Richterova said on Sunday.

"The regular passenger bus drove onto a railway crossing at the moment when the suburban passenger train was passing there despite the operational warning alarm and for reasons unknown so far.

As a result of the collision, the train left the track. One woman who was traveling on the bus was seriously injured in the accident, and a helicopter took her to a hospital in Prague. Another nine people were injured, mostly slightly, and they are being treated by medical workers who have arrived on the site," Richterova told reporters.

According to Richterova, traffic on the railway line in this section is temporarily stopped, as the police are working on the site to investigate the cause of the collision.