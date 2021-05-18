UrduPoint.com
Ten People Injured As Rocket From Gaza Hits Building In Israel's Eshkol - Medics

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:01 PM

Ten People Injured as Rocket From Gaza Hits Building in Israel's Eshkol - Medics

At least 10 people were injured after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck a building in Eshkol Regional Council located in southern Israel, the country's national emergency medical service Magen David Adom (MDA) said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) At least 10 people were injured after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck a building in Eshkol Regional Council located in southern Israel, the country's national emergency medical service Magen David Adom (MDA) said on Tuesday.

Eshkol borders the Palestinian enclave.

"Following the alarms that just sounded in the Eshkol district, medics and ambulance paramedics are providing medical assistance to 10 injured, including four in serious condition," the MDA spokesman said.

More Stories From World

