Ten People Injured in Almaty Plane Crash Are in Critical Condition- Kazakh Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) SULTAN, December 27 (Sputnik) - The condition of ten people injured in the plane crash near the Kazakh city of Almaty is assessed as critical, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

The Bek Air airline's Fokker 100 plane, heading from Almaty to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with 98 people on board, crashed earlier in the day soon after take-off, leaving 12 people killed. It lost altitude, broke through a concrete fence and hit a two-story building.

"According to preliminary information, eight people died on the site, two people died during transportation, two others died in hospital due to fatal injuries.

A total of 53 injured persons, including nine children, were taken to Almaty hospitals," the Kazakh Health Ministry said in a statement, adding that the condition of ten adults is assessed as "extremely grave."

Neurosurgery and trauma surgery experts are heading to Almaty from Nur-Sultan, and 40 psychologists are working with the injured people and relatives of those killed, the ministry added.