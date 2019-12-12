UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten People Injured In Fire At Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov - Emergency Services

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 06:06 PM

Ten People Injured in Fire at Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov - Emergency Services

The number of people injured as a result of the fire at Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier has increased to ten, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The number of people injured as a result of the fire at Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier has increased to ten, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day the regional emergency services said that six people were injured in the fire aboard the vessel, docked in the northern city of Murmansk for repairs.

"According to the specified data, ten people were injured in the fire aboard the cruiser, and six of them are in life support departments," the representative said.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Russia Murmansk

Recent Stories

ATC sends 46 lawyers to jail on 14-day judicial re ..

9 minutes ago

Sterling slips as Britons head to polls

10 minutes ago

India under Modi’s govt systematically moving to ..

32 minutes ago

Syria to Start Exporting Citrus Fruits to Iraq in ..

23 minutes ago

Bank gets IFFSA award

10 minutes ago

SFA Director vows to continue struggle against sub ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.