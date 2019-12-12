The number of people injured as a result of the fire at Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier has increased to ten, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday

Earlier in the day the regional emergency services said that six people were injured in the fire aboard the vessel, docked in the northern city of Murmansk for repairs.

"According to the specified data, ten people were injured in the fire aboard the cruiser, and six of them are in life support departments," the representative said.