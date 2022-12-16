Ten People Killed, 14 Injured in Fire at French Residential House Near Lyon - Authorities

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) A fire broke out in a residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin, a suburb of Lyon in eastern France, leaving 10 people dead and 14 others injured, local authorities said on Friday.

"According to preliminary data, 10 people were killed (including 5 children), 4 of the victims are in critical condition and another 10 people sustained light injuries," the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region 's prefecture said on Twitter.

There were two firefighters among those injured, it added.

The incident occurred at 03:12 a.m. local time (02:12 GMT). Up to 170 firefighters and 65 vehicles were dispatched to the scene. The fire was reportedly extinguished.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.