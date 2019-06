Ten People Killed As Plane Crashes Shortly After Takeoff in US State of Texas - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) As many as ten people were killed as a result of a twin-engine plane crashed shortly after a takeoff in the town of Addison in the US state of Texas, local media reported, citing the town's authorities.

CBS DFW tv channel reported that the plane crashed into a hangar on Sunday's morning, caught fire and was totally destroyed.

The media also added, citing Addison Public Communications Director Mary Rosenbleeth, that none of the plane's passengers survived in the crash.