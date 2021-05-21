UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten People Killed During Repairs Of Sewage Disposal Plant In Russia's South - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 06:00 PM

Ten People Killed During Repairs of Sewage Disposal Plant in Russia's South - Authorities

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Ten people were killed during the repairs at a sewage disposal plant in Russia's southern Rostov region, eight more people remain in hospital, the city administration told Sputnik on Friday.

Emergency services earlier reported that seven workers were killed in Rostov region's Dmitriadovka village because of gas poisoning during the repairs.

The Russian Investigative Committee initiated a criminal probe into violation of industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities.

"The death toll grew to 10 people, eight people are in hospital, five of them are in an intensive care unit, the condition of three people is assessed as moderately severe," the city administration said.

Related Topics

Russia Rostov Criminals Gas

Recent Stories

Pakistan starts local production of anti-Covid vac ..

28 minutes ago

BCCI  starts deliberations over rescheduling rema ..

34 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif submit NA passed resolution in UN O ..

48 minutes ago

122,001 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

50 minutes ago

Pakistan voiced Palestinians plight effectively at ..

40 minutes ago

Glitch in system causes collection of extra duties ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.