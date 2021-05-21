VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Ten people were killed during the repairs at a sewage disposal plant in Russia's southern Rostov region, eight more people remain in hospital, the city administration told Sputnik on Friday.

Emergency services earlier reported that seven workers were killed in Rostov region's Dmitriadovka village because of gas poisoning during the repairs.

The Russian Investigative Committee initiated a criminal probe into violation of industrial safety requirements for hazardous production facilities.

"The death toll grew to 10 people, eight people are in hospital, five of them are in an intensive care unit, the condition of three people is assessed as moderately severe," the city administration said.