Ten People Killed In Boulder Shooting, Including First Officer At Scene, Local Police Say

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 07:50 AM

Ten People Killed in Boulder Shooting, Including First Officer at Scene, Local Police Say

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Ten people, including a police officer who was the first to respond to the scene, were killed in the Monday shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, local police said.

"We now have ten fatalities at the scene, including one of our Boulder PD officers by the name of Eric Talley, who has been on the Boulder Police Department since 2010," Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold told reporters on Monday night.

According to police, the investigation will take no less than five days to complete.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty expressed condolences to the victims' families and promised to "secure justice."

