UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten People Killed In Traffic Accident In Afghanistan's West - Governor's Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Ten People Killed in Traffic Accident in Afghanistan's West - Governor's Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Ten people were killed and six others injured in a traffic accident on the Herat-Kandahar highway in Afghanistan, a spokesman for Herat's governor said on Thursday.

According to the spokesman, Jilani Farhad, the accident took place this morning in the western province of Herat, more specifically the Tapa Khaki area of Dadraskan district.

Five men, three women and two children were killed, when a Flancoch-type vehicle collided with a bus, Farhad specified.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Afghanistan Governor Vehicle Traffic Herat Women

Recent Stories

Girl waiting for bus in Lahore allegedly kidnapped ..

14 minutes ago

Masood Khan calls for internationally declaring BJ ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan’s nuclear, strategic capability is safe ..

34 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE secures 24.8 per cent of Japan&#039;s crude oi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.