Ten People Killed in US Strikes Targeting Soleimani - Iranian Ambassador to Iraq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ten people have been killed in the US strikes targeting Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the Iraqi-Iranian military commander who headed the Popular Mobilisation Committee, Iranian ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Ten people have been killed in the US strikes targeting Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the Iraqi-Iranian military commander who headed the Popular Mobilisation Committee, Iranian ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi said on Friday.

"Today, on Friday morning, the United States carried out airstrikes on two cars, where martyrs Soleimani and al-Muhandis were traveling from the airport in Baghdad toward Baghdad. All passengers, of which 10 were fellow travelers and guards of al-Muhandis and Soleimani were killed, "he said while speaking on Iranian television.

Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC's elite Quds Force which is mainly responsible for extraterritorial military, was killed by the US strike. The US Department of Defense said that the strikes had been carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump and were aimed at "deterring future Iranian attack plans."

Meanwhile, Iran vowed to take revenge on the United States over the killing of Soleimani.