Ten People Killed, Over 15 Injured In Kabul Airport Explosion - Source

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:48 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Ten people were killed and over 15 others injured in the explosion outside Kabul airport, a source at the emergency hospital told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Ten bodies and more than 15 wounded had been brought in, including children and the Taliban [banned as a terrorist organization in Russia]," the source said.

"The blast was very heavy and grenades were hurled after the blast," another source added.

