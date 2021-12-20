UrduPoint.com

Ten People Missing, 41,000 Evacuated Due To Heavy Floods In Malaysia - Reports

Mon 20th December 2021

Ten People Missing, 41,000 Evacuated Due to Heavy Floods in Malaysia - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Ten people are missing and more than 41,000 others evacuated after several zones in eight states of Malaysia were inundated by unusually disruptive seasonal flooding, Malaysian news agency Bernama reported on Monday.

The country was affected by severe floods on Friday as torrential rains hit the nation at the beginning of a stormy monsoon season.

According to Bernama, ten people, including a six year old child, are missing, feared swept away by water in the state of Pahang.

In the city of Shah Alam, the center of Selangor, the state most affected by the floods, the body of a drowned man was found on Sunday night after the level of flooding receded.

Three more bodies of possible flood victims have been found in the suburbs of Shah Alam, the circumstances of their deaths are being investigated by the local authorities, the agency reported.

At the moment, the total number of evacuated people in partially submerged provinces and Malaysian capital Kuala-Lumpur has exceeded 41,000. All evacuees have been accommodated in temporary shelters, mainly tents set up on the basis of relief centers for displaced people.

On Friday Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced a package of relief measures and humanitarian assistance to be provided to those affected by floods, including basic necessities and financial support.

