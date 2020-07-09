Ten police injured in violent Belgrade protests

Ten police officers were injured during a second night of clashes in Belgrade with protesters angry over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a minister said Thursday

Clouds of tear gas and smoke filled downtown Belgrade Wednesday evening after a peaceful gathering descended into tense confrontations between protesters and police.

The first demonstration on Tuesday was triggered by an announcement that the government was going to re-impose a weekend curfew to combat a second surge of coronavirus infections.

President Aleksandar Vucic later backtracked on the plan, but the protests continued, turning into a general rebuke of his government's handling of the crisis.

Critics accuse the Serbian authorities of under-reporting the death toll and hastily lifting almost all virus restrictions ahead of a national election in late June.

The poll, which was boycotted by much of the opposition, cemented Vucic's grip on power.