UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Police Injured In Violent Belgrade Protests

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:28 PM

Ten police injured in violent Belgrade protests

Ten police officers were injured during a second night of clashes in Belgrade with protesters angry over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a minister said Thursday

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Ten police officers were injured during a second night of clashes in Belgrade with protesters angry over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, a minister said Thursday.

Clouds of tear gas and smoke filled downtown Belgrade Wednesday evening after a peaceful gathering descended into tense confrontations between protesters and police.

The first demonstration on Tuesday was triggered by an announcement that the government was going to re-impose a weekend curfew to combat a second surge of coronavirus infections.

President Aleksandar Vucic later backtracked on the plan, but the protests continued, turning into a general rebuke of his government's handling of the crisis.

Critics accuse the Serbian authorities of under-reporting the death toll and hastily lifting almost all virus restrictions ahead of a national election in late June.

The poll, which was boycotted by much of the opposition, cemented Vucic's grip on power.

Related Topics

Election Injured Police Belgrade June Gas All Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World Muslim Communities Council to organise virtu ..

46 minutes ago

Sania Nishtar says over Rs152b distributed among m ..

50 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation’s logo feat ..

59 minutes ago

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

1 hour ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

1 hour ago

Fruits, vegetables exports grew during 11 months

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.