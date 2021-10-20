UrduPoint.com

Ten Police Officers, 4 Journalists Injured During Protest Of Guatemalan Veterans - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

Ten Police Officers, 4 Journalists Injured During Protest of Guatemalan Veterans - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) At least 10 security officials and four journalists were injured during the protest of the 1960-1996 Guatemalan civil war veterans in Guatemala City, Spanish media reported on Wednesday.

The veterans took to the streets on Tuesday to demand that the parliament adopt a law obligating the government to pay them a war-time bonus of 120,000 quetzals ($15,500). The protest turned violent as participants stormed the congress building, barricaded inside and set several parked cars on fire. Many were seen carrying machetes and sticks.

The EFE news agency reported that four journalists were injured while covering the protest.

CNN Espanol said, citing Interior Minister spokesman Pablo Castillo, that clashes with the law enforcement left 10 officers injured and five vehicles burnt. An ongoing investigation blames 15 people for initiating the unrest, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Guatemela's government said on its website that the number of injured police officers was five. Interior Minister Gendri Reyes was cited as saying that two suspects were arrested and the search for others continues.

The government said that all those responsible for the "acts of violence" and damage in the congress building will be held liable.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Protest Police Interior Minister Parliament Vehicles Reyes Guatemala Congress Media All Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

20 minutes ago
 UN Needs to Play Central Role in Normalization of ..

UN Needs to Play Central Role in Normalization of Situation in Afghanistan - Lav ..

15 minutes ago
 Italy eyes tax cuts for growth as seeks post-virus ..

Italy eyes tax cuts for growth as seeks post-virus reforms

15 minutes ago
 New Ethiopia air strike on Tigray capital: sources ..

New Ethiopia air strike on Tigray capital: sources

15 minutes ago
 Russia reports record daily Covid deaths: official ..

Russia reports record daily Covid deaths: official tally

32 minutes ago
 Lavrov Held Meeting With Taliban Delegation in Mos ..

Lavrov Held Meeting With Taliban Delegation in Moscow

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.