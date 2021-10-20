Ten Police Officers, 4 Journalists Injured During Protest of Guatemalan Veterans - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) At least 10 security officials and four journalists were injured during the protest of the 1960-1996 Guatemalan civil war veterans in Guatemala City, Spanish media reported on Wednesday.

The veterans took to the streets on Tuesday to demand that the parliament adopt a law obligating the government to pay them a war-time bonus of 120,000 quetzals ($15,500). The protest turned violent as participants stormed the congress building, barricaded inside and set several parked cars on fire. Many were seen carrying machetes and sticks.

The EFE news agency reported that four journalists were injured while covering the protest.

CNN Espanol said, citing Interior Minister spokesman Pablo Castillo, that clashes with the law enforcement left 10 officers injured and five vehicles burnt. An ongoing investigation blames 15 people for initiating the unrest, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Guatemela's government said on its website that the number of injured police officers was five. Interior Minister Gendri Reyes was cited as saying that two suspects were arrested and the search for others continues.

The government said that all those responsible for the "acts of violence" and damage in the congress building will be held liable.