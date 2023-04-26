UrduPoint.com

Ten Police Officers, Driver Killed In Improvised Bomb Blast In Central India - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Ten police officers and their driver have been killed by the explosion of an improvised bomb allegedly planted by Maoist rebels in the state of Chhattisgarh in central India, the NDTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

According to the police, the explosive device was planted on a road and detonated when the minibus with the officers was returning from the operation against Maoists, the news outlet said. The policemen served in the district reserve guard, a special police force in Chhattisgarh, consisting mainly of representatives of the local tribes trained to fight the Maoists.

Indian Interior Minister Amit Shah discussed the alleged Maoists' attack with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and assured him that all possible assistance will be rendered.

"Anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police at Dantewada.

Have spoken to Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister and assured all possible assistance to the state government. My condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans (officers)," Shah tweeted.

Maoist militants, also known as Naxalites in India, are active in a number of states of the country, including Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Orissa and others. The militants are waging a guerrilla war, hiding in jungles and regularly making sorties into settlements to attack government officials. Since 1967, a group, which is considered a major threat to the country's internal security, has taken control over vast parts of central and eastern India, sabotaging the Federal government there. The Maoists claim that they are fighting for the poorest groups of the population, declaring their goal is to liberate the peasants from the yoke of capitalism.

