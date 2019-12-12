- Home
- World
- News
- Ten Received Medical Assistance After Fire on Admiral Kuznetsov - Russia's Northern Fleet
Ten Received Medical Assistance After Fire On Admiral Kuznetsov - Russia's Northern Fleet
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:24 PM
Ten servicemen received medical assistance after the fire on the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, their health is out of danger, Russia's Northern Fleet said Thursday
"Military personnel with the slightest signs of smoke poisoning or those seeking medical help have been sent to medical institutions. Currently, 10 servicemen have received medical assistance. There is no threat to their health," the fleet said.