SEVEROMORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Ten servicemen received medical assistance after the fire on the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, their health is out of danger, Russia 's Northern Fleet said Thursday.

"Military personnel with the slightest signs of smoke poisoning or those seeking medical help have been sent to medical institutions. Currently, 10 servicemen have received medical assistance. There is no threat to their health," the fleet said.